ESB invites contractors to demolish Offaly power station

The ESB has opened a tendering process to appoint a contractor to demolish and clear the site of Shannonbridge Power Station.

They are also looking to appoint a contractor to demolish the Lough Ree power station in Lanesboro in Longford.

The closure of West Offaly power plant in Shannonbridge, which cost around €200 million to build, was confirmed last year with a cessation date of December 2020 given at that time.

The ESB had submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála in 2018 seeking planning permission to transition West Offaly Power from peat to biomass over a number of years starting in 2020. This planning application was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in July 2019, pushing the company towards its closure plans.

The ESB now intends to procure a contract with a single contractor for the demolition services in accordance with planning permission for both sites of the two ESB midland stations.

The works will include for the removal of all structures, buildings and plant components with associated waste disposal as per the stipulations outlined in the planning and environmental regulations for each site.

It is proposed that the contract will include; Fuel supply system, Ash removal system, Powerhouse Structures, Chimneys, Site Buildings, underground structures/services, all power plant components remaining after asset recovery programme.

Contractors must apply to win the tender before October 9.

A number of councillors in South Offaly had fought for the retention of the power plant. Earlier this year, Fine Gael councillor John Clendennen brought a motion calling for the Offaly County Council Executive to "collaborate with the Just Transition Commissioner and the ESB to maintain Shannonbridge Power Station in its entirety once it ceases to generate electricity, whilst identifying and developing opportunities to utilise the facility for tourism, remote working, cultural and educational purposes that will benefit the village of Shannonbridge and the surrounding area of West Offaly."

In his remarks at the meeting in February, Cllr Clendennen highlighted "the new reality facing the county and the region with the cessation of carbon fuel dependency."

"The onus is on Offaly County Council to lead the way in providing innovative and sustainable alternatives," he said.

Cllr Clendennen outlined a number of potential opportunities which he envisaged could bring sustainable economic benefit and job creation to Shannonbridge and West Offaly, including through tourism with adventure sports along the Shannon and a gateway to Clonmacnoise along the river.

He also pointed out that there are offices there already and that this use could be expanded by utilising the station as an enterprise unit for remote working given its close proximity to the motorway.

One of his more novel ideas was for the power station to be turned into a film studio facility. Cllr Clendennen also said it could be used as a museum to teach the next generation the history of carbon fuel and the importance of peatlands to the midlands.

He concluded his marks calling for the "Shannonbridge Power Station site to be saved with new purposes identified that will benefit the village of Shannonbridge and West Offaly. The motion was unanimously supported by Offaly County Council.

The ESB is now proceeding with demolition plans as per the station's planning conditions.