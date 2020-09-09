Car rammed through door of Offaly shop in robbery
Gardaí are investigating after a vehicle was driven through the front door of a shop during a burglary in Offaly on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at around 5am at Mangan's Centra on the Dublin Road in Edenderry, before the store opened to the public.
It appears a vehicle was rammed through shutters and the front door, causing huge damage to the longstanding business.
Gardai have confirmed to the Offaly Express that of a number of boxes of cigarettes were taken from the premises during the incident.
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing as Gardai try to track down the perpetrators.
