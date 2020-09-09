Four bedroom house in Offaly going up for auction for remarkably low price

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Four bedroom house in Offaly going up for auction for remarkably low price

Four bedroom house in Offaly going up for auction for remarkably low price

A four bedroom house in Offaly is going up for auction for a remarkably low price. 

Located at Kilmaine, Fortal, Birr the house is going up for auction with BidX1 with a guide price of €75,000.

It will go under the hammer on September 30. 

The property extends to approximately 176 sq. m (1,894 sq. ft) and is on a site area extending to approximately 0.39 hectares (0.96 acres). It has a D2 Energy Rating. 

For more details on the property CLICK HERE