Four bedroom house in Offaly going up for auction for remarkably low price

A four bedroom house in Offaly is going up for auction for a remarkably low price.

Located at Kilmaine, Fortal, Birr the house is going up for auction with BidX1 with a guide price of €75,000.

It will go under the hammer on September 30.

The property extends to approximately 176 sq. m (1,894 sq. ft) and is on a site area extending to approximately 0.39 hectares (0.96 acres). It has a D2 Energy Rating.

