Two thirds of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 are in one county

More than two thirds of patients currently hospitalised due to Covid-19 are in one county according to the latest figures from the HSE.

Of the 48 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19, 33 are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.

There are 15 patients in Beaumont, seven in St James's, five in Tallaght, two in Connolly, two in The Mater and two in St Vincent's.

Elsewhere in the country, there are three patients being treated for Covid-19 in Kilkenny, three in Wexford, two in Letterkenny, two in Limerick, two in Tullamore, one in Sligo, one in South Tipp and one in Waterford.