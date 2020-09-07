UNREAL: Speeding motorist gave gardaí some excuse for putting the foot down

This male motorist was detected speeding at 164km/hr in a 100km/hr zone - but gave an excuse which certainly didn't allow any room from leniency.

The Roads Policing Unit based in Naas were on Operation Lifesaver Checkpoints - enforcing road traffic laws on issues such as speed and seat belts - when they detected the offence.

Gardaí said: "Motorist was on his way to the bookies."

They added: "This Speeding Motorist Race was abandoned as he was arrested and charged for dangerous driving."

The motorist will appear in court and could be disqualified from driving for a period of two years and fined up to €5,000.