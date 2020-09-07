SMALL BUSINESS PROFILE: The show must go on at Eden School of Music

Situated at the heart of Edenderry at 100 JKL Street, Eden School of Music has been providing high-quality music tuition since 2014. The music stopped in March with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic but after a six-month hiatus, the popular school has re-opened and the music is back!

The sound of lessons and sight of students, young and old, carrying instrument cases at New Row corner has returned to Edenderry, much to the delight of school director, Caroline Walsh-Kelly.

"We are delighted to be teaching again and welcoming both new and returning students into our upgraded school, which has been renovated to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community," Caroline said.

"We pride ourselves in providing high quality, budget-friendly tuition and employ only the very best in local professionals to do this.

"Recognising that music tuition is extracurricular and that our students spend enough time in school, we work to ensure that each one on one session is tailored to suit the individual needs of each of our students.

"Our dedication to quality ensures that we only teach piano on acoustic pianos, and all our equipment is serviced, tuned and upgraded regularly. Tuition in a range of other instruments is available.

"We believe that music is for everyone, and welcome students of all backgrounds, skill levels and capabilities.

"We are committed to meeting each of our students at the stage they are at in their learning, and in working at a pace that will push them to achieve their full potential whilst maintaining a learning speed with which they are comfortable.

"Our outstanding record of results with the RIAM exam board is proof of this.

"We also recognise the 'small wins' with our recognition awards each December. These awards are given out to students to remind them that every achievement they make deserves to be recognised, and there are multiple skills which need to be acquired during lessons each year in order to sit the exams they all excel in.

"Because learning never stops - nor do we!"

So if you'd like to join us, the school would love to hear from you via email to: info@esml.ie or by phone to 087 310 0983.

You can find also find the school at www.esml.ie or pop over to their Facebook page to check out student and teacher videos at https://www.facebook.com/ edenschoolofmusicandlanguages.

