Cancelled Cannonball gears up huge fundraiser for Offaly charity

Edenderry will never forget September 8, 2019, when Cannonball came to town. Almost 30,000 people came out to welcome the action-packed supercar spectacle, for its dazzling finish line and the town never looked better. 190 Supercars including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley roared into town to the delight of spectators with an electric atmosphere and a sea of chequered flags.

Edenderry Chamber of Commerce were delighted to bring this event to Edenderry and it was a proud day for the town. It has now been announced that the event will not take place in 2020 owing to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and restrictions.

However, organisers are still planning something special for local charities.

Over the years, Cannonball has raised €1,125,000 for various charities and Barnardos were thrilled to be chosen as the official charity for 2020.

"The decision to cancel the event in 2020 was the right thing to do for all involved but leaves a huge void in fundraising for Barnardos, who have already missed out on so many fundraising opportunities this year," organisers said.

Deirdre Cahir, Barnardos Project Leader said: “Unfortunately, 2020 is the year we need help more than ever before as many of our fundraising efforts have been put on hold, or cancelled because of Covid-19. We know the experiences we have as children last a lifetime, and those we work with in Edenderry have already endured far too much due to the pandemic. The funds raised through this GoFundMe appeal will go directly towards our vital work with children and families in your community please give what you can today.”

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball said “We were exhilarated by the welcome we received in Edenderry and the atmosphere was electric. All of the drivers commented on the warmth and generosity of the people they met. It was a highlight for us and we will certainly be back when Covid restrictions are lifted. It was a big disappointment to have to cancel Cannonball this year but we would love to be able to make a real difference to Barnardos, despite the virus! It would be so nice to win one over on Covid and hit fundraising targets even though the brakes have been put on the event for 2020.”

There has been a GoFundMe Page set up and you can find it HERE.

If you would like to make a donation and ensure that your donation goes directly to the Barnardos Centre in Edenderry, put EDENDERRY into the first name box. You can put your full name in the surname box or remain anonymous if you wish. In fact, people can specify any local Barnardos Branch by putting their preferred branch in the name box. Otherwise, donations will automatically go to Barnardos Ireland.