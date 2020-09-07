Drive-in bingo to be a funding winner for Offaly charity

A drive-in bingo event this weekend will raise much-needed funds for the newly-established Accessible Counselling Tullamore service.

The event will take place at the American Green Barn opposite the racecourse in Kilbeggan on Saturday, September 12 and every Saturday thereafter.

€2,500 in prizes are up for grabs, as well as a €500 rollover jackpot.

A single book is just €10. Jackpot sheets are €3 each of two from €5.

Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) is a community counselling centre set up by local businessman James O'Connor and is based in Tullamore. The purpose of ACT is to pioneer a sustainable model of community-based counselling and psychotherapy services that will be accessible to all.

Their purpose-built counselling centre was designed to create a safe and confidential space for professional counselling in a comfortable atmosphere.

At ACT, their team of qualified, professional counsellors and psychotherapists offer a supportive environment, where clients can talk about their issues without fear of judgement.

