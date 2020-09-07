Former Offaly pub with apartment up for auction for reasonable price
Former Offaly pub with apartment up for auction for reasonable price
A former pub in Offaly with an apartment is going up for auction on line for a reasonable price.
The Hole in the Wall in the centre of Tullamore is going up for auction with BidX1 with a Guide Price of €100,000.
Extending to approximately 1,916 sq/ft it comes with a seven day license and vacant possession as the pub has been closed for a number of years.
The property is arranged over ground and first floors to provide a mid terrace former public house. Internally the property comprises a ground floor public house with residential accommodation overhead.
It is going up for auction on October 1.
