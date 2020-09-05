Offaly Senior Camogie semi-final postponed due to Covid-19 close contact
Offaly Camogie Results
One of this evening's Offaly Senior Camogie semi-finals has been postponed due to a close contact for one of the players.
Offaly Camogie says that, in the interest of the safety of players and management of Birr and St Rynagh's, a decision has been taken to postpone the Birr v St Rynaghs semi final.
However the second semi-final in the HQ Physio Senior Championship between Shinrone v St Cillians does go ahead and will be streamed live on the Offaly Camogie Facebook page this evening at 6 pm.
