An emergency road closure is in place just outside Edenderry after a serious road accident on Saturday morning, September 5.

The closure is in place on the R401 Edenderry to Clonbullogue road, not far from Edenderry Power Station.

The accident occurred shortly after 10am and invovled a motorcycle, Gardai confirmed.

Diversions are in place as emergency services attend the scene.

More as we get it...