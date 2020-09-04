Majority of people satisfied with work of Offaly County Council

The National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) has published its findings for the Local Authority Satisfaction Survey 2020 with Offaly County Council achieving relatively favourable results.

The NOAC independently oversees the local government sector by reviewing the performance of local councils, monitoring the implementation of national local government policy and identifying opportunities for best practice.

The 2020 survey of over 1,000 citizens, was conducted in February/March by IPSOS MRBI. This year’s survey covered the ten smallest local authorities Carlow, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cavan and Monaghan.

In relation to Offaly County Council, the 2020 survey found that 59% of people are satisfied with Offaly County Council, believing they are doing a good job. 52% of people in Offaly surveyed feel that they are well informed by the Council.

40% believe the Council provide good value for money but just 27% were satisfied with affordable housing services provided by Offaly County Council.

Michael McCarthy, Chairperson of NOAC stated that: “The survey of smaller councils demonstrates that these councils tend to score higher satisfaction than larger authorities. This is probably due to greater recognition of the work of local councils and the impact they have on daily lives of citizens, especially in more rural areas.

"On average, the councils surveyed this year scored very strongly on their work to make local areas cleaner and greener, with recognition from three-quarters of citizens for this activity. The survey also suggests that councils could do more to communicate how their resources are spent in the interests of residents.”