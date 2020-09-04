New rules for restaurants and pubs slated as 'a hairbrained proposal'

The latest proposals for restaurants and pubs to have to keep records for 28 days are over the top and the Government need to withdraw them.

That's according to Laois/Offaly Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley who described the proposal to keep records of meals for twenty eight days as 'bureaucratic and completely disproportionate'.

Deputy Stanley said the measures will cause further difficulties for small businesses adding that there are already rules in place for pubs serving food and these need to be strictly enforced.

"The vast majority are complying with these and the small number who are not need to be cracked down on," he said. "The public also have a role in this and I am urging members of the public to only use businesses that are complying. Everyone is aware of what the rules are regarding hygiene and social distancing etc and that’s what needs to be maintained. The Government now need to withdraw this latest hairbrained proposal.”