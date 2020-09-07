Sizable housing development planned for Offaly town

A sizable housing development is being planned for a town in Offaly.

Samleigh Properties intend to apply for permission for the development at Ballyvora, Ferbane.

The development will consist of permission to construct 24 houses, consisting of eight semi-detached two storey houses (16 houses total), two semi-detached bungalows and four detached bungalows.

The development will include the provision for the construction of service road, footpaths, grass margins, public lighting, open space, boundary wall treatment and connecting to mains water, storm water and foul water services within the adjacent ‘Ard Glas’ housing development.