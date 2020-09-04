Plans unveiled for another large solar farm in Offaly
Plans unveiled for another large solar farm in Offaly
Plans have been unveiled for another large solar farm in Offaly.
Ensource Ireland Ltd applied for permission in June for a development at Ballindown, Bogderries, Ballywilliam and Ballynaguilsha in Offaly and now a second company has applied for permission for a large solar farm in the same area.
Summit Solar Ltd intend to apply for a 10 year permission for a solar farm at Rathmount, Mullanafawnia and Russellspenn. The site is near the village of Rath.
The development will consist of the construction of a Solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to
45MW comprising of 105,000 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays.
The plans also includethe construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit along with ancillary development including sixteen power hubs and one single storey communications building
Also included is a single storey client side sub-station building, asingle storey equipment storage building and ten CCTV cameras mounted on 4m high poles along with a perimeter security fence.
The plans are to be lodged in the coming weeks with Offaly County Council.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on