Plans unveiled for another large solar farm in Offaly

Plans have been unveiled for another large solar farm in Offaly.

Ensource Ireland Ltd applied for permission in June for a development at Ballindown, Bogderries, Ballywilliam and Ballynaguilsha in Offaly and now a second company has applied for permission for a large solar farm in the same area.

Summit Solar Ltd intend to apply for a 10 year permission for a solar farm at Rathmount, Mullanafawnia and Russellspenn. The site is near the village of Rath.

The development will consist of the construction of a Solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to

45MW comprising of 105,000 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays.

The plans also includethe construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit along with ancillary development including sixteen power hubs and one single storey communications building

Also included is a single storey client side sub-station building, asingle storey equipment storage building and ten CCTV cameras mounted on 4m high poles along with a perimeter security fence.

The plans are to be lodged in the coming weeks with Offaly County Council.