Evergreen Niall McNamee tops Offaly football championship scoring charts

Ahead of a crunch weekend in the Offaly Senior Football Championship, Rhode's Niall McNamee is out in front in the scoring stakes.

The Offaly stalwart who retired from inter-county football in 2017 only to return under John Maughan has been in sensational form along with his club in this year's restarted championship.

After just two games, the 34-year-old has amassed a championship total of 2-13. He leads second-placed Joe Maher, the Ferbane captain who has been a notable absentee from inter-county panels over the last few years. Maher has hit 1-13 for the reigning champions in their two games so far.

Shamrocks man Nigel Dunne is third on the list with 0-14 so far while Edenderry's Sean Doyle is fourth with 1-9 and Cian Johnson fifth on 2-5.

This weekend's round of senior fixtures will decide those reaching the knockout stages with no one club completely out of contention.

Rhode and Ferbane remain the frontrunners for the Dowling Cup with Edenderry doing their credentials no harm with a big win over Shamrocks last time out.