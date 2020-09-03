Gardaí confirm investigation into house fire in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly have confirmed they are investigating a suspicious house fire which occurred last month.

Birr gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fire at a house in Scurragh, Birr, on August 18.

They are particularly interested in any movements around the estate around 3am that morning.

A house in the estate was damaged as a result of the incident and fire.

Birr Garda Station can be contacted on 057 9169710.