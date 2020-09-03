Multi-million development at Offaly castle gets green light

A coach house and stable outbuildings at Kinnitty Castle is set for an ambitious revamp into what could be a major tourist destination for the locality as planning permission is granted to construct a distillery, a visitor centre, bar and workshop on the castle's grounds.

Offaly County Council granted conditional planning permission for the significant development at Kinnitty Castle, which will see the alteration and material change of use of an existing coach house and stable outbuildings to the rear of the castle into a proposed craft distillery and visitor centre. It is hoped that work will commence on the proposed development in early 2021 or “even at the end of the year if possible”.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, Cora Dwyer, General Manager of Kinnitty Castle, said they were delighted to have been granted the planning permission.

“It will be great to bring the buildings in question, back to life, and to put them to great use, such as the proposed visitors centre,” she outlined.

Cora continued that it was a “long road” with the project, which was first revealed in September 2019.

However, in November 2019, a decision on plans for the craft distillery and visitors centre on the grounds of the castle were put on hold after Offaly County Council requested further information on several aspects of the project.

Having put a “lot of work into this application”, Cora enthused it was “great to have finally gotten planning approved” for the major project.

“Given the current year that we have all experienced, both in Kinnitty Castle but also the county of Offaly, it's great to receive some positive news that will benefit us here directly but also in the local and regional community."

" It will create additional employment for both the visitors centre and also the castle as there should be a greater demand on services that we currently provide.”

“But hopefully, it will also attract visitors, who avail of other services and accommodation providers locally also,” she pointed out.