Gardai appeal for information after items stolen from parked vehicle in Offaly

Gardai are appealing for information after a vehicle was broken into in Offaly this week.

The vehicle, which was parked along Oxmantown Mall, Birr, was broken into between 7pm and 11am on August 29 into August 30 last.

During the incident, Gardai reported that a Apple Macbook, a diagnostic tool for an Audi and a pair of prescription Maui Jim sunglasses with a brown tortoise shell design, were taken from the vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour along both Oxmantown Mall and Emmet Street, Birr during these hours or is offered these items for sale is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 92 69710.