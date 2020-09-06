Lights, camera, action! Offaly house sought as film location

A film company is looking for a house by a river or canal as a film location in Offaly.

FilmOffaly, a programme of Offaly County Council Arts Office, has been approached by the film production company.

They are looking for a large house, at least four bedrooms, that stands on or has private access to a nearby river or canal. The house is to be large and preferably old in style.

Do you know of one in Offaly? Do you own such a house?

If so and you are open to having it used as a film location please send a photo (under 2mb in size), your approximate location and name and contact to arts@offalycoco.ie.

FilmOffaly are presently working remotely so are not in the office to answer calls. Email is the easiest and quickest way to contact them.