Homeowners told to 'be alert' after two sheds burgled in Offaly

Homeowners in Offaly have been told to 'be alert' after two sheds in the countryside were broken into.

The latest incidents took place late on Sunday night, August 31.

They occurred in the Rathrobbin and Killoughey areas of Offaly and saw two sheds burgled with a number of items taken.

Gardaí issued an advisory on Tuesday for people to be alert for suspicious activity on their property or that of neighbours.

Such behaviour should be reported to gardaí.