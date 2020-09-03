Council planning housing development in Offaly village
Offaly County Council is planning to construct a housing development in a village in the county.
The council proposes to carry out the development at Beechgrove, Belmont, County Offaly.
The development will 13 single storey dwellings which will include 11 three-bedroom semi-detached houses; one four-bedroom semi-detached house and one three-bedroom detached house along with all associated site development works.
