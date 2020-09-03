Council planning housing development in Offaly village

Offaly County Council is planning to construct a housing development in a village in the county.

The council proposes to carry out the development at Beechgrove, Belmont, County Offaly.

The development will 13 single storey dwellings which will include 11 three-bedroom semi-detached houses; one four-bedroom semi-detached house and one three-bedroom detached house along with all associated site development works.

The drawings and particulars of the proposed development are also available to view online by clicking here