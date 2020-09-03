Council to 'acquire compulsorily' three derelict properties including two in Tullamore estate

Offaly County Council has given notice of its intention to acquire three 'derelict sites' in Offaly including two in one estate in Tullamore.

Offaly County Council will use Section 14 of the Derelict Sites Act 1990 to 'acquire compulsorily' the three properties.

Two of the properties are located in Tullamore with one in Ballycumber.

Numbers 78 and 110 Church Hill, Tullamore will be acquired as will 9 Twickenham, Ballycumber.

A map of the derelict sites can be viewed at the offices of the Housing Department, Offaly County Council.

Any owner, lessee or occupier (except a tenant for a month or a period less than a month) may, on or before October 7, submit to the Local Authority an objection to the proposed compulsory acquisition of the derelict site.