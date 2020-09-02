Latest update on patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital

Figures in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE gives the latest update on patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Tullamore.

As of 8pm on September 1, there were two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital. One of those patients was admitted yesterday. Neither of the patients is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

There is also one patient with a suspected case of the virus being treated in the hospital.

There are 40 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across the country and 95 suspected cases.

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has nine suspected cases and 15 suspected cases while there are six patients with confirmed case being treated in St James's.

There are four patients with confirmed cases being treated in Limerick, three in Kilkenny, two in Connolly, Letterkenny, The Mater, Naas, Tallaght and Waterford.

Crumlin, Portlaoise, South Tipp and Wexford hospitals are each treating one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

While there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sligo Hospital, there are 14 suspected cases.