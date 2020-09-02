The Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann says is for the weather to be bright with showers before the weekend but a breezy and showery weather regime is expected over the weekend and into the early days of next week.

The Ireland weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann for Wednesday says that there will be spells of rain, giving heavy falls in places and a risk of localised flooding. It will become drier over much of Leinster and Munster this afternoon. Rain will continue in Connacht and Ulster and will spread southeastwards this evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

Early on Wednesday night, rain will continue to affect Munster, Leinster and east Ulster. It will gradually clear southeastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following from the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with moderate southwest winds.

The Ireland weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers most frequent in the west and north. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Largely dry overnight on Thursday with clear spells and just a few showers, these mainly confined to western and northwestern coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

The Ireland weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be bright and fresh with sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers frequent in Connacht and Ulster but more isolated elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly breezes, warmest in the southeast of the country. A good deal of dry weather across the country on Friday night but with a few showers continuing to affect parts of the southwest, west and north. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/F1gEdVUKpR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 2, 2020

The Ireland weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a day of sunny spells and scattered showers once again. The showers spreading eastwards across the country in moderate to fresh westerly winds. A relatively cool and fresh day with top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Further showers overnight, some prolonged. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest some heavy showers are possible in western areas on Sunday but with good sunshine between the showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.