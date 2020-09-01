Offaly school bids farewell as PE teacher retires after 40 years

Having earlier paid tribute to their retiring principal Ming Loughnane, St Brendan's Community School in Birr bid farewell to their legendary PE teacher Jimmy Dunne on Monday.

Monday marked the official retirement of Mr Dunne who for 40 years was at the centre of sporting activity in St. Brendan's, a school with a rich and varied sporting history.

He was always to the fore in developing Gaelic games and taught many All-Ireland-winning hurlers, but he was also hugely involved in athletics.

His coaching of Liam Brady brought the athlete to national and international recognition, a legacy Brady is still carrying on to this day.

"A thorough gentleman, Jimmy Dunne will be remembered by generations of students for the encouragement and support he gave to their sporting talents. He is wished a happy retirement in the company of his wife Mary and children Emma, Owen, Brian and Cormac," the school said.