Your house could be famous! Offaly house by river or canal sought as film location

Offaly house by river or canal sought as film location
A film company is looking for a house by a river or canal as a film location in Offaly.
FilmOffaly, a programme of Offaly County Council Arts Office, has been approached by the film production company.
They are looking for a large house, at least four bedrooms, that stands on or has private access to a nearby river or canal. The house is to be large and preferably old in style.
Do you know of one in Offaly? Do you own such a house?
If so and you are open to having it used as a film location please send a photo (under 2mb in size), your approximate location and name and contact to arts@offalycoco.ie.
FilmOffaly are presently working remotely so are not in the office to answer calls. Email is the easiest and quickest way to contact them.
