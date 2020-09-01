€125,000 for drainage works and survey in Offaly village

Fianna Fáil councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick has welcomed the announcement of funding under the Climate Change Adaptation allocation 2020 for Geashill village.

€75,000 has been allocated to the area for a consultant to assess a design solution and prepare a section 50 application for drainage works.

The piping and drain works would include the installation of culverts "to allow floodwater to flow through the Church

of Ireland property which has seen serious flooding in the past," Cllr Fitzpatrick explained.

"Also, €50,000 has been allocated for the replacement of a damaged pipe and culvert on the main R420 road to alleviate flooding in the village," he concluded.