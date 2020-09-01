Funding confirmed for footpaths, crossings and signs for Offaly communities

A number of Offaly communities are set to benefit from the Government's Active Travel Projects funding pot. Fianna Fáil Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick has welcomed the funding in the North and east Offaly areas.

"This funding will see different projects completed across the county and will address a number of safety measures that I have been seeking to have put in place for some time now," Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

Portarlington town will get €25,000 for a raised pedestrian crossing at Kilmalogue where the existing crossing is currently

situated.

"This will slow the traffic and make this area safer for the students who attend Colaiste Iosagain and residents who use this

crossing on the R420," Eddie added.

Cloneygowan village has been awarded €25,000 for a new raised pedestrian crossing "which again will provide safety for children crossing to the local national school and also reduce speed in the village. This is an issue that I have raised with Offaly County Council for a long number of years."

Clonbullogue village has been awarded €45,000 for the construction of a new footpath and pedestrian crossing between the national school and the GAA grounds.

There is a further €50,000 provided for the replacement of end-of-life feedback signs at schools and villages in the county.

"Edenderry will receive funding for various works within the town which will help in all aspects of safety. This funding should provide safety for all who travel our roads and reduce danger in our towns and villages," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.