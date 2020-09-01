Offaly school pays tribute to departing principal after 40 years

St Brendan's Community School in Birr has paid tribute to their retiring principal, Mrs Ming Loughnane.

Monday marked the official retirement of Mrs Loughnane.

The school paid tribute on social media: "She has served St Brendan's with dedication and loyalty for 40 years as a teacher, deputy principal and principal."

She served as principal from 2012 to 2020.

"Countless students past and present will have treasured memories of Mrs Loughnane as a fair and caring person. Under her guidance, the school progressed and delivered educational excellence to the students of South Offaly and North Tipperary," the school added.

"Her retirement removes the last member of staff from the amalgamation of St. John's Secondary School, Presentation College and Birr Vocational School in 1980, to form St. Brendan's.

"Mrs Loughnane is wished many years of happy retirement in the company of her husband Christy, daughters Karen and Hillary, granddaughters and extended family. Ad multos annos."