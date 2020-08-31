WATCH: Two of the finest saves you'll ever see in the Offaly hurling championship

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH: Two of the finest saves you'll ever see in the Offaly hurling championship

WATCH: Two of the finest saves you'll ever see in the Offaly hurling championship

Offaly's club hurling goalkeepers have certainly lept their eye in during the long season lay-off due to Covid-19 if last weekend's action is anything to go by.

Stephen Corcoran and Conor Cleary pulled off two of the best saves you're likely to see in the senior championship at the weekend. 

Corcoran was minding the nets for Coolderry and was fearless in stopping this fierce shot from Kilcormac-Killoughey's Thomas Geraghty.

Cleary equally showed his guts for Shinrone to face up and stop David Nally's effort for Belmont. Have a look at both saves above. 