Covid-19 Latest: Significant drop in number of confirmed cases today in Ireland

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show a significant drop in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight Saturday 29th August, the HPSC had been notified of 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 28,760* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. That is the lowest number of cases reported in a day in Ireland in over two weeks.

Of the cases notified today 24 were in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

20 are men / 22 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

Six cases have been identified as community transmission

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. It has now been a week without a reported death from Covid-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.