The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to become unsettled until midweek, with rain at times, heaviest on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. It is looking more settled for Friday and next weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry to start in all areas with sunshine in the eastern half of the country in the morning. Patchy rain and drizzle will arrive on western and southern coasts during the late morning and very slowly edge its way eastwards, reaching the midlands by evening. The east will remain dry. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh on western coasts.

Scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle on Monday night. Milder than recent nights with lows of 11 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be rather cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle lingering into the afternoon in places. A gradual clearance later. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds, fresh on coasts. Heavy rain will cross the country on Tuesday night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a wet, breezy start with rain clearing eastwards through the afternoon. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong on coasts.

August 30, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for showers with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The showers most frequent in the west. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday and next weekend from Met Eireann states that high pressure will likely build in towards Ireland during Friday and into the weekend, bringing increasingly dry and settled weather with sunny spells. Temperatures around average as we move into September, with highs of 16 to 18 degrees.