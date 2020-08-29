COVID-19 LATEST: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly as national total continues to rise sharply

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, August 28 , the HPSC has been notified of 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,720 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were 59 confirmed cases in Dublin, 20 in Kildare, 14 in Donegal, 14 in Limerick, eight in Wexford, six in Tipperary and the remaining 21 are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

Of the cases notified today;

74 are men / 66 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today marks six months since our first case of COVID-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again. But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.