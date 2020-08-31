Tullamore singer releases new single

THE singer Tolu Makay, who attended Scoil Mhuire and Tullamore College when her family lived in the town, has released a single, 'Don't Let Go'.

The song will also feature on an EP 'Being' which will be released in October via the Berlin-based label, Welcome to the New World.

Born in Nigeria, Tolu grew up in Tullamore and now lives in Dublin.

Her music is inspired by soulful artists across the globe such as Erykah Badu, Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Asa, and Labrinth.

She has spent the last few years crafting her own sound and and 'Don't Let Go' is one of seven tracks on the forthcoming EP.

'Don't Let Go' is a special song with incredible emotional depth, a song of empowerment that reflects on real trust in oneself.

Flavoured with big brass sounds and gospel elements, it is a dramatic and complex track and yet it is a joyful ode to being 'who you are or who you want to be'.

Tolu says the song has served as a guide during difficult times and she hopes it helps others navigate their own path, transitioning emotionally from fear to hope.

“I’m pretty excited, and nervous, to share this first track from my debut EP, Being. The project was born last year, at a transitional point in my life when I was working a full-time night shift for a multinational corporation. I was deeply stressed, and unhappy, lost,” she said.

“The inspiration for this song ‘Don’t Let Go’ came about last year, about a week before my live performance at Whelan’s Ones to Watch. Whilst juggling the night shift and trying to rehearse for the show, I felt like giving up music, giving up on myself. Instead, I decided to quit my job and explore my own path. This song really gave me the motivation to keep going, I just kept singing it to myself.”

She said the EP is “a deeply personal account” of her journey through struggles with mental health and finding herself.

“The album goes through the phases of how I felt moving from the Midlands to Dublin, being wrapped up in a job I wasn’t happy in, and gradually learning who I am. The themes through the tracks begin with an awakening, followed by doubt, hope, and empowerment.

“This is the truest form of my expressing my art. I want people from different generations and walks of life to be able to understand and relate with these feelings. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you.”

The video for the single, which was directed by Fiona-Louise Ntidendereza, can be seen by clicking here

Tolu's single can be streamed or bought by clicking here