Lucky Offaly Lotto player picks up sizable winner's cheque
A lucky winner of an Offaly GAA Lotto jackpot has picked up their sizable winner's cheque
Birr GAA Lotto winner Ann Delahunt Smyth was presented with her jackpot prize of €14,600 recently.
Pictured above are Fiona Hennessy (Birr Camogie Club), Ann Delahunt Smyth (winner), Dara Delaney (Birr Camogie Club), John Irwin (Chairman Birr GAA).
