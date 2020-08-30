Tourists in Offaly were 'flouting Covid rules'

Tourists visiting Offaly had openly flouted rules during the recent lockdown which irritated and angered a number of locals.

One local in Banagher, who wished to remain nameless, told the Tribune that the second lockdown for Offaly felt very unfair, but it was rubbing salt in wounds to see people from outside the county openly breaking the Covid-19 rules.

Some of these tourists, he said, had been arriving in the town by boat, others had been arriving by car.

“The people of Banagher had been abiding by the rules,” he said, “but unfortunately we saw a number of irritating incidents of rule-breaking by outsiders the over couple of weekends when we were going through the really difficult second lockdown. You know, during the second lockdown we only saw the guards for a couple of hours at a checkpoint at the bridge and we didn't see them on any other occasion. So, it was obvious to us they were not adequately policing the situation.”

He said many of the cars had “D” registration plates and most of them were probably taking the motorway as far as the Roscrea junction and driving to Banagher from there.

“A couple of weekends ago I saw a dozen jeeps in the town, all with reg plates from outside the county. They were towing dinghys with outboard engines. They were obviously basing themselves in the town and enjoying a day or two of boating on the Shannon.

“I also saw, several times, tourists in shops not wearing masks. Locals were wearing masks but they were not. Some were swimming in the pool beside the bridge. Others were walking around in that general area, or having barbecues. You could see them congregating together in groups of up to ten people, obviously not social distancing. If you went down to the marina on a weekend afternoon you could see it was quite busy with these tourists from outside the county. A lot of them were from Dublin. It seems in this country that if you have a D reg or a D jersey you can do anything you want, you can give people two fingers and get away with it.”