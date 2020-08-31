Offaly publican keen for Government to allow 'wet pubs' to open

Market House Tavern on Main Street Birr is a popular pub but remains closed because it falls under the “wet pubs” category.

The owner Brendan Kennedy has had enough of being on furlough and is very keen to reopen his doors and get back to work.

The next government announcement about the future of wet pubs will be on August 31 but Brendan is pessimistic about the prospect of good news being delivered on that date.

“It will be our third announcement date,” he said, “but I think we will be faced with a fourth announcement date. Much of the government's focus seems to be on the reopening of the schools, with the result that we in wet pubs feel we are being sidelined. I think the government will want to get the schools back up and running and then they will turn to us.”

He's hopeful that they will be allowed to start trading again at some stage in mid or late September.

He's already prepared for welcoming customers back.

“Prior to the first announcement date of July 20, I spent a couple of grand on getting my premises ready for customers. I put up several perspex screens. The screens remain in place. The necessary precautions are in place. I am ready to go.”

Like many publicans Brendan feels the wet pubs are being treated unfairly. “It's like we are being made an example of, or are being made scapegoats. At the end of the day a pub is a pub and this distinction, in safety terms, between us and pubs which serve food is a false distinction.” He said it's disappointing that the government hasn't yet published any official guidelines for wet pubs.

Over the last couple of weeks his attitude to the Covid restrictions has changed.

“When I closed my doors on March 12, I initially enjoyed the time off. I had been leading a busy lifestyle and it was good to have more time to myself, pursue my various interests, catch up with family and friends. I had been a publican for many years, throughout my adult life, and the break from work was good. It was something different. There was a novelty about it. But at this stage it is wearing very thin and I am very keen to get back to work. Many other publicans in Birr feel the exact same way.

“For the first few months of lockdown there was a sense that we, the country as a whole, were in this together. We happily went along with the restrictions. But now that sense of everyone being in this together is beginning to fragment a bit. There's the false distinction between wet pubs and pubs which serve food. There's the second lockdown of Offaly when here in the south of the county there have only been 19 cases of Covid so far. A couple of days ago there were 38 cases in one day in Tipperary and yet there was no talk of locking down Tipperary. Where is the logic in that?”

“Many publicans feel the government is suspicious of us; it doesn't trust us to run safe establishments. The vast majority of publicans will run decent establishments. We should be trusted, and not tarred with the same brush. I have been the holder of a pub licence for thirty years and I run a very respectable business; I have never had an endorsement. It sticks in the craw when the government repeatedly says we can't trade. It makes no sense. If there was a logic to it then they would close down the offlicences in stores; this would mean people wouldn't be able to buy alcohol for their house parties. Close down the offlicences; don't pick on pubs; it's wrong.”

Brendan pointed out that there are more running costs with a pub than with a private house. “Thankfully most of my creditors are being very understanding, but not all, and my Pandemic Unemployment Payment doesn't meet my needs. I need to get trading again.”

He bought stock before the first and second proposed reopening dates on July 20 and August 10. “Some of that stock has now gone to waste, so that's money lost. Thankfully I was able to return much of it because it was in boxes and barrels. Guinness have been very good in that regard, and have taken back the barrels without charging me.”

He agrees with the #Support not Sympathy campaign. This campaign got great traction and was number one on Twitter last week.

“I put the campaign up on my Facebook page and it got 12,500 views which was staggering. It clearly shows that a lot of people have sympathy with us; they want things to return to normality; they want the fun and atmosphere of pubs.”

Brendan thought about providing food but came to the conclusion that it wasn't worth the candle.

“If I was going to provide food I wanted to do it properly. I didn't think I could do that. I also realised it wouldn't be financially viable. It's important to remember too that there is a raft of health regulations to abide by when you start dealing in food.”

I asked him if he misses his regular customers.

“Some of them!” he joked. “Some of them have been ringing and texting me. They are very anxious to get back to their routine. You know, the social and mental aspect of pubs is huge. In fact if it wasn't for publicans I think you would need a lot more psychiatrists in the country. The drinking is only a small aspect of it. The most important thing for regular customers is the social interaction. I also employ two part-time staff and they are keen to get back to work as well.”

He's kept himself busy during lockdown by painting the premises and deep cleaning the place. He also enjoys golf on the excellent Birr course and he walks everyday in Birr Castle Demesne. “We are so fortunate in Birr to have such beautiful gardens on our doorstep.”

I asked him which he would prefer, one metre or two metre social distancing in the pubs. “One metre is definitely better. But even with one metre I will still have to remove furniture. I have seating for 63 people in my pub. Social distancing of one metre will mean I will lose about 20 of those seats.” He has the hand sanitisers and PPE ready to go. He doesn't think people will be allowed to drink at the counters when the pubs reopen.

He said many publicans remain sceptical, pessimistic and nervous. Some think the pubs won't be open before Christmas.

“Such an attitude is understandable given everything we have been through. However, I remain hopeful. I think it's likely we will be allowed to open sometime in September, once the schools are successfully up and running.”