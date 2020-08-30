Adorable Offaly dog crowned champion at 'Nose of Tralee'

An adorable Offaly dog has been crowned as this year's champion at the annual 'Nose of Tralee'.

Tibetan Maltese 'Teddy' saw off competition from 1,500 other hopefuls around the country.

The competition was open to pet owners in all 32 counties of Ireland and all pets were welcome – dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, horses and more.

'Teddy' was chosen as the winner of the 2020 Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee by a combination of a panel of judges and a public vote.

The winner's prize is a €200 euro Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Voucher, a Photo Shoot with David MaCauley Photography including canvas image and a €500 Tesco Voucher.

In her bio piece Teddy is described as 'the definition of a fur baby'.

It continues:

"A Tibetan Maltese from Offaly, Teddy has been in our lives for over two years now. And I can't remember a time when she wasn't with us. She brings life and joy to our hearts and our house. Her spirited personality charms all who meet her. She deserves to win the title of Nose of Tralee 2020. Teddy's personality is that of a toddlers, napping with her favorite toy, a scruffy little teddy called bear I gave her when she was a tiny 12 weeks old. Sitting in her favorite spot on the couch.

"Teddy does not know the meaning of personal space. She wants to have human contact as much as possible. Teddy is the bell of the ball in her best Offaly jersey strutting down the back road wagging her tail at all she meets. What makes Teddy so special is how she makes people feel. Many studies have shown that interactions with animals bring on a surge of oxytocin, making pet lovers feel at ease, relaxed, full of love. This is what Teddy has brought to the lives of all those that know her and interact with her.

"Throughout this pandemic myself and Teddy have pounded the pavements every day. Even completing the sponsored 10,000 steps a day in June for the Matter Foundation. As much as she loves her walks I did have to convince her to get off the couch and put on her yellow rain jacket to trot out for some of this, 10K a day was a lot for her little legs! With all of the outfit changes and photos she really is enjoying the attention and photos we are taking of her.

"In a world full of uncertainty I know for sure that Teddy's warm little paws, her cute bark and happy face will greet me every time I walk in my door. Man's best friend helps us in so many ways, emotionally and physically benefiting our health. In return I want to introduce Teddy to Ireland and show everyone how lucky we are to have her."