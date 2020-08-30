Don't be alarmed if you spot a low-flying plane over Offaly in next few weeks

Residents and farmers in parts of Ireland are being warned that a Tellus geophysical survey plane will be operating from September until the end of the year.

The latest phase of the survey will see the aircraft flying from September 2020, until the end of the year, weather permitting, over Counties Laois, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford, and neighbouring parts of Kildare, Carlow, Offaly and Cork.

The Tellus survey is a national programme to gather geochemical and geophysical data across Ireland – in other words, to examine the chemical and physical properties of our soil, rocks and water.

Tellus is undertaken by Geological Survey Ireland and is funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment. All data from Tellus is made available free of charge online.

Tellus involves two types of surveying – airborne geophysical surveying using a low-flying aircraft and ground-based geochemical surveying of soil, stream water and stream sediment.