EXPLAINER: Why some Offaly people may have missed out on Pandemic Unemployment Payment during recent lockdown and what to do next

When Offaly along with Laois and Kildare were suddenly locked down on Friday, August 7, it meant a number of people, particularly in the hospitality sector, found themselves back out of work at short notice.

These people once again were entitled to claim the Pandemic Unemployment Payment however the Offaly Express was contacted by a number of people who did not receive the payment when they expected to receive it.

The Offaly Express contacted the Department of Social Protection who provided a detailed and thorough response.

The full explanation is as follows with advice on what to do next if you believe you have missed out on the payment.

The payment week for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is Friday to Thursday. Every Tuesday, payment is made in arrears to those who were unemployed in the week ending on the previous Thursday.

In addition, workers whose employers have registered them on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme are not eligible to receive a Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

However, in circumstances where these individuals subsequently lose their employment due to Covid-19 and apply for PUP they will receive a communication from the Department outlining how they can confirm their eligibility for the PUP.

As a result, payments to individuals depend on their specific circumstances. Accordingly, anyone with a query on their Pandemic Unemployment Payment is advised to contact our Income Support Helpline on 1890-800-024 where an official can check the claim and advise appropriately.