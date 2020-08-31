Former factory with 'huge potential' up for sale for eye catching price near Offaly town

A former factory on an 11.4 acre site on the banks of the Shannon is up for sale at an eye catching price near an Offaly town.

Located at Esker, Banagher the large industrial building complex, formerly a food processing plant but now unused, comes with a price tag of €350,000.

The former factory floor covers 40,755 sq/t with several other buildings bringing the total area to approximately 72,000 sq/ft.

It also has 500m of deepwater frontage on the River Shannon which would enable a myriad of marine/leisure uses.

It has potential for many types of usage including investment, breakup business development, leisure, marine, community.

While it is the Galway side of the river, it is just one kilometre from Banagher.