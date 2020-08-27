WATCH: Former Offaly goalkeeper scores net-busting goal for his club

Former Offaly goalkeeper Alan Mulhall has turned to scoring and not stopping goals for his club in the restarted Offaly club championship.

Mulhall was utilised at full-forward by Walsh Island in their Senior B championship game with Durrow on Monday evening and he certainly delivered a punch to proceedings.

His club was struggling at the time in the second half, trailing 2-21 to 1-8, when he caught a long ball on the edge of the square, swivelled and buried to the net left-footed.

Have a look below...pick that one out!

Traditional Route One...we don't see it as much in Gaelic football nowadays.

Good option though when @MulhallAlan is lurking at the edge of the square!

Great catch & finish by the former Offaly goalkeeper for @WalshIslandGAA1 on Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/LSy2CTRB2p August 26, 2020

Mulhall's cracker wasn't enough to turn the tide as Durrow ran out comfortable 2-21 to 2-8 winners.