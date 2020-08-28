Prominent property in the centre of Tullamore put up for sale

A prominent property in the centre of Tullamore has been put up for sale.

Located on Columcille Street in the town, it is a part three-story, semi-detached building that has a retail area on the ground floor with a duplex apartment on the first and second floor.

It also has a hairdressing salon with full planning permission on the first floor.

The ground floor retail area to front has a prominent shop front with a large glass window and direct street access.

The building is zoned town centre and is vacant possession.

The entire building footprint is circa 202sq.m./2,175sq.ft and the building has been totally rewired and re-plumbed in 2015.