Offaly blogger postpones wedding due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The Offaly woman behind the popular Lipsticks & Louboutins blog has confirmed she has postponed her wedding due to the uncertainty around Covid-19.

Melissa Moran, who has more than 15,000 social media followers, posted the news on Wednesday evening alongside a picture of a memory board she had purchased with her original wedding date on it.

In her latest post, Melissa, who shared her own Covid-19 diagnosis with her followers back in May, said: "Josh and I have decided to postpone our wedding from October 15, 2020, to October 21, 2021.

"This sign breaks my heart. It was the first wedding-related thing I bought. It was for the centre of our top table and I had picked a spot in our home for it after the wedding.

"I'm mostly okay about it. Josh is the love of my life and another year is nothing when we have the rest of our lives together."

This news comes after Failte Ireland confirmed new stringent guidelines for wedding receptions and wedding guests.

You can read these guidelines below:

