SMALL BUSINESS PROFILE: Prize winning Offaly baker delivering for your special occasion

Ali's Kitchen supplies cupcakes and other baked goodies for parties and functions. Ali's Kitchen is owned and run by Alison Hardy and is based in Mountlucas.

A prize winning baker, Alison worked for years in hospitality, finance and insurance but she says she has finally found where she is supposed to be and is 'happy out'.

It all started when she used to bring cakes to the office and work colleagues, family and friends encouraged her to start a baking business. She duly did in 2015 where she sold cupcakes and cakes at Emo Farmer's Market and also Clonaslee village.

However when Alison's mother died she stopped but during lockdown she started baking again and has now decided to go for it again. Alison delivers for free from 5pm to the Tullamore, Daingean, Edenderry and Portarlington area.

Starting on Saturday, September 19, she will be selling treats from Acorn and Oak in McGreals shop in Edenderry and Alison says she is very excited to team up with another wonderful local business.

You can contact Alison to place an order through her Facebook page, by email to alisonhardy2013@gmail.com or you can call her on 086 366 8922

