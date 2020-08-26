Plans to turn derelict shops into apartments in Offaly town

Offaly County Council is currently considering plans to turn 14 disused commercial units in Edenderry into apartments.

Robin Investments Fr McWey Street Edenderry Ltd submitted the plans last month.

They intend to convert 14 disused but substantially completed commercial units at the Downshire Apartments complex into 14 apartments.

Some of the units have never been occupied at the site which is adjacent to the Dunnes Stores shopping centre in the town.

The dwellings would consist of three two-bedroom residential units and 11 one-bedroom units. Each unit would include an enclosed external open space.

The development is located at the corner of Downshire Road and Downshire Drive.