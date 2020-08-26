Update on patients with Covid-19 currently in Tullamore Hospital

According to the latest update from the HSE, there are currently two patients in hospital in Tullamore in connection with Covid-19.

One patient has a confirmed case of Covid-19 while the second patient has a suspected cases of the virus. Neither of the patients are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

READ NEXT: REVEALED: The towns, villages and localities in Ireland with the highest rates of Covid-19

In total in Ireland, there are 23 patients currently in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19, a drop of three from the previous day. There are a further 133 patients with a suspected case of the virus being treated in hospital.

University Hospital Limerick has four confirmed cases and 29 suspected cases while Naas has three confirmed cases and seven suspected cases.

Connolly, The Mater, Mullingar and Tallaght hospitals are each treating two patients with confirmed cases while Beaumont, Drogheda, Galway University Hospital, Letterkenny, Portlaoise and St Vincent's each have one patient with a confirmed case.

There are 22 suspected cases in Beaumont, 15 in Tallaght, 11 in Sligo and 10 in Galway.