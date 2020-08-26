Birr Leisure Centre monitoring Covid-19 situation before making decision to re-open

THE Birr Leisure Centre says it continues to “diligently monitor all aspects" of the Covid-19 crisis before it opens its doors for a third time in as many months.

The community owned facility in Birr was forced to close its doors to patrons for a second time after the Government imposed restrictions in the county on Friday, August 7 last. These restrictions were subsequently lifted on Saturday, August 22.

However, the centre made the announcement last weekend that the “Birr Leisure centre will remain closed for the next two weeks”.

Long term board member, John Carroll says they will meet this week to decide on its future as the facility doesn't qualify for the Restart and Restart Plus grant and overheads remain high.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, the board member outlined how the centre closed its doors in March 2020 after the initial lockdown. At this time, the board of management was “faced with the decision whether they would empty the pool, stop heating the water and close down completely”.

Cllr Carroll explained there was no indication at this stage about how long the closure would last. However, the board of management then got advice that there could be structurally damage to the pool if it was emptied.

“The board then agreed to keep the water heated at a lower temperature. This meant there was the maintenance of the pool to upkeep, the water chlorinated and heated. This went on along with the overheads of heating, electricty and using the pumps," he continued.

“When the green light was given to open in July, under Phase 3, we had to bring the water up to the required temperature and make sure that we had all the social distancing requirements and the extra staff required.”

“We got back up and going again. The numbers were slowly rising but it wasn't at the level that we expected it to be when we did open. Unfortunately, we were losing money when we opened. But, we understood that this would happen when we did open and we expected that.”

“And, we are expecting this to happen when we open again. But, how much we can sustain this is the question, unless the levels are going to build back up as we have additional staff etc.”

The community owned facility also doesn't qualify for any of the Restart or the Restart Plus grants as leisure centres are not included in the qualifying establishments.

Meanwhile, the board of management met last week and they decided to hold off opening for a fortnight to examine at “all aspects of reopening, financially etc”. They will meet again this week where they will look at the “pros and cons” of the situation, according to Cllr Carroll..

“Leisure centres are a very important necessity to communities and we will be looking at where we can source funds. The board is working diligently to get it open and it takes no pleasure in having a leisure centre and having it closed.”

“The mood is to get the pool open. It was built in difficult times and it survived and there is a need in the community for it. We are going to look for support and where we will get that. We will be going towards the council, who already give support to swimming pools in the county, and see if this grant can be maintained or increased,” the board member concluded.