Offaly community invited to zoom into meeting about future of water

Residents are being invited to virtually join a community information meeting discussing the future of the Boora Waterbody Catchment.

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Monday, August 31, via virtual meeting app, Zoom. COMMUNITY INFORMATION

Meeting organisers in Offaly County Council said: "Good water quality in our rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters is a precious resource. The Local Authority Water Programme (LAWPRO) works to promote a healthy water environment by identifying water quality issues and finding ways to fix them. This is a new way of working to improve water quality and everyone can play their part.

"The Boora Waterbody Catchment in County Offaly is one of 190 areas prioritised for focused water quality action by LAWPRO. We will be visiting the catchment later this year and will be working with the public, state agency partners and the agricultural, forestry and marine sectors to address water quality issues.

"We also encourage local people to get involved in the management of their local water bodies. Usually, we hold face-to-face meetings with the local community to talk about water quality in their catchment and explain our work however to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, this Boora Community Information Meeting will need to be held via ZOOM."

To register for the ZOOM Meeting, visit: www.watersandcommunities.ie or Facebook @LAWPROteam

For further information contact Basil Mannion, Community Water Officer (086 8599514 / bmannion@lawaters.ie) or Kate Tynan, Catchment Scientist (087 1719503 / ktynan@lawaters.ie) for more information.